Pet Of The Week: Bingo

Energetic goofball Bingo is certain to make you feel like a winner. This three year old neutered male Pointer Labrador Retriever mix is a social butterfly. Bingo s pleasures in life include long walks, nibbling on tasty dog treats and spending quality time with his favorite humans. He is a big boy with lots of energy to burn and would do best in an active adult only home. Bingo can be picky about his doggie friends, so it will be important for Bingo to do a meet & greet with any resident dogs to determine compatibility. Ready to shout “Bingo!” and win the best prize of all: a fun-loving loyal canine companion? Ask for Bingo ID# A871789.

Other adoptable pets are available at Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Tom and Annette Lantos Center for Compassion, 1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame. The shelter is open for adoptions weekdays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Potential adopters should arrive at least an hour before closing time to complete an adoption. For directions and information, call 650-340-7022 or visit www.phs-spca.org.