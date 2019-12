This lovely, one-eyed girl is Bonk! It is easy to tell that this 10 year old had been in a caring home before coming to the shelter. She greets everyone she meets with a little purr, is confident but does not make a fuss, and has lived with small children. She really is the perfect kitty! This lady is ready for her second act in a home that will shower her with love. Come meet her for yourself!

