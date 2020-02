Meet Boris! He is a sweet 9 year old gentleman loaded with personality. Although he’s a whopping 81lbs, our volunteers say he is a joy to take for a walk! This gentle giant will literally stop and smell the roses. Boris knows some basic commands and loves treats, cuddling, and a good scratching session. He’s looking for a loving home where he can make you feel as special as you’ll make him. Stop by today, Boris is patiently waiting to meet you!

