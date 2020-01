This 11 month old boy is Caleb! Between his soulful eyes, big ears, and sweet personality you will not know what to love most! Not quite a year old, he is still an energetic young man who loves to play fetch, go on walks, and is ready to learn everything that you will teach him. Caleb is looking to live in an active home where he’ll get lots of attention and love. If you are looking for a sweet fellow, Caleb is your boy!

