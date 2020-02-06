NOW PLAYING
Pet Of The Week: Champion

Hope Bidegainberry
February 6, 2020

Got the Super Bowl blues and need a pick me up to ease your disappointment that the San Francisco 49ers did not secure the championship? Then consider adopting an undefeated contender, a teeny tiny teacup Chihuahua who just happens to have the name of Champion. This six-year old spayed female Chihuahua may only weigh 4 pounds, but she is the undisputed MVP of hearts. Champion pretty much holds the title of most snuggliest dog on the planet. She loves to be held and cuddle with her favorite people. Champion is also a tripod, but the absence of her front right leg doesn’t slow her down one bit. Who needs a Super Bowl ring when you’ve got Champion the tripod Chihuahua? Score a lifetime of touch downs and ask for Champion ID# A873315.

Other adoptable pets are available at Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Tom and Annette Lantos Center for Compassion, 1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame. The shelter is open for adoptions weekdays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Potential adopters should arrive at least an hour before closing time to complete an adoption. For directions and information, call 650-340-7022 or visit www.phs-spca.org.

