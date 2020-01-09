NOW PLAYING
Pet Of The Week: Elf

Hope Bidegainberry
January 9, 2020

Elf has a face that could launch a thousand vehicles to the Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA, all eager to adopt him. So what are you waiting for? Elf is a neutered male four year old Bulldog and Pit Bull mix. He is jolly, he’s affectionate, he is sweet, he loves belly rubs….seriously…what are you waiting for? Get in your car now and come meet this love bug! Elf is full of personality and energy. He enjoys walks, treats, and snuggles. Elf has charisma, good manners and a jovial demeanor. In short, he’s the perfect dog. Seeking a canine charmer to put some pep in your step? Ask for Elf ID# A870625.

Other adoptable pets are available at Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Tom and Annette Lantos Center for Compassion, 1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame. The shelter is open for adoptions weekdays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Potential adopters should arrive at least an hour before closing time to complete an adoption. For directions and information, call 650-340-7022 or visit www.phs-spca.org.

