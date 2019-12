This little girl is Ginger! She is 7 years old with gray fur and orange speckles that add some spice to her coat. She loves to chat and will happily let you know what is on her mind! If you give her time, Ginger will tell you her life story to this point – she knows you will understand. Now she is ready to go to a great home and add to her saga. Won’t you be part of Ginger’s story?

