NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT BlogKOIT PETSPets

Pet Of The Week: Kilo

Hope Bidegainberry
December 19, 2019

What is more classic than a Little Black Dress? A little black cat of course! Meet Kilo, a 10 month old pure black neutered male cat. Kilo may seem shy at first, but he is really just accessing the situation.  Once he is comfortable, he blossoms into a gregarious and social butterfly. Kilo not only likes humans, but he enjoys the company of other felines. And Kilo’s adoption fees are waived through the end of the year, so now is the purrfect time to add a mini panther to your home. Looking for a classic that will never go out of style?  Ask for Kilo ID# A869586.

Other adoptable pets are available at Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Tom and Annette Lantos Center for Compassion,1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame. The shelter is open for adoptions weekdays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.  Potential adopters should arrive at least an hour before closing time to complete an adoption. For directions and information, call 650-340-7022 or visit www.phs-spca.org.

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

New “Star Wars” Themed Plane

The Rise of Skywalker, is the last movie in the Skywalker saga and is heading to theaters. To celebrate its release, United Airlines has a huge treat in store for Star Wars fans. The company has created a full-blown...

Watch The Annual KTVU PLUS Holiday Log

Watch the annual KTVU PLUS Holiday Log! Turn all of your radios to 96.5 KOIT, even ask Alexa to “Listen to 96.5 KOIT”! Join us for commercial free Christmas music 12/24 7pm through 12/26 2am Also on Christmas morning...

Upcoming Events

Thu 19

Cirque Du Soleil: Amaluna

November 3, 2019 - January 12, 2020
San Francisco CA
United States
Thu 19

Ready. Set. Give to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals

November 6 - December 22
Thu 19

“PigPen Theatre Co.’s The Tale of Despereaux: A New Musical”

November 21, 2019 - January 5, 2020
Berkeley CA
United States
Thu 19

‘Tis the Season for Science: Life on Ice

November 22, 2019 - January 5, 2020
San Francisco CA
United States
Thu 19

“A Christmas Carol”

November 29 - December 24
San Francisco
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT