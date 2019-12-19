Pet Of The Week: Kilo

What is more classic than a Little Black Dress? A little black cat of course! Meet Kilo, a 10 month old pure black neutered male cat. Kilo may seem shy at first, but he is really just accessing the situation. Once he is comfortable, he blossoms into a gregarious and social butterfly. Kilo not only likes humans, but he enjoys the company of other felines. And Kilo’s adoption fees are waived through the end of the year, so now is the purrfect time to add a mini panther to your home. Looking for a classic that will never go out of style? Ask for Kilo ID# A869586.

Other adoptable pets are available at Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Tom and Annette Lantos Center for Compassion,1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame. The shelter is open for adoptions weekdays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Potential adopters should arrive at least an hour before closing time to complete an adoption. For directions and information, call 650-340-7022 or visit www.phs-spca.org.