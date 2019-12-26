Pet Of The Week: Lucy

Is one of your New Year’s resolutions to be more active and get into shape? Then meet your new workout partner. Lucy is a six-year old spayed female German Shepherd and is also looking for someone who wants to add more exercise into their daily routine, especially long meandering walks. This sweet, but somewhat shy lady’s New Year’s resolution is to find true love and she’s hoping that is you. Lucy’s favorite things are frolicking with dog toys, nibbling on tasty treats and spending quality time with her loved ones. She has excellent leash manners, and would do best in a home with older teens, or adults only. Seeking a faithful and active companion? Ask for Lucy ID# A872000.

Other adoptable pets are available at Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Tom and Annette Lantos Center for Compassion, 1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame. The shelter is open for adoptions weekdays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Potential adopters should arrive at least an hour before closing time to complete an adoption. For directions and information, call 650-340-7022 or visit www.phs-spca.org.