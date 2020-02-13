Pet Of The Week: Lucy

Delightful, charming, and sweet are just a few words to describe Lucy. She is always seeking a pet or requesting to snuggle on someone s lap. This endearing cuddle ball is a ten year old spayed female domestic short haired cat with one main mission: to show as much affection and love to her owner as she can. Lucy is a cat that will always follow you and remain by your side during happy times and sad times. She is truly a warm-hearted cat with the kindest personality, except when it comes to other animals. Lucy needs to be the only animal in a household, but with all the love she has to give, she’s all you will need. Awaiting a loving cat that will stand by your side and comfort you with endless purrs? As part of our Senior Sweetheart promotion, Lucy’s adoptions fees are waived during the month of February. Ask for Lucy ID# A481378.

Other adoptable pets are available at Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Tom and Annette Lantos Center for Compassion, 1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame. The shelter is open for adoptions weekdays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Potential adopters should arrive at least an hour before closing time to complete an adoption. For directions and information, call 650-340-7022 or visit www.phs-spca.org.