Pet Of The Week: Melba

Hope Bidegainberry
February 25, 2020

Hi, I am Melba and I am 1-year-old! I’ve had a lot happen to me in my young life that left me with this unique smile. My jaw is missing a few pieces that I have never been able to find! I can only eat soft foods and play with soft toys, but otherwise I am a normal pup. I love to go on walks, play with toys, and chase things – all things a youngster like me likes to do! The nice people here are helping me keep my cool around other dogs, but I’ll need your help too. I’m looking for my forever home now…will it be with you?

For more information CLICK HERE.

