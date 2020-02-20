Pet Of The Week: Melody

We know dogs. So trust us when we say Melody is just about the cutest dog in the entire world. This one year old spayed female Terrier mix may have a squee inducing adorable face, but she is more than just a bundle of cuteness. Melody is a champion lap dog with a stunning chocolate brown coat. She wants nothing more than a lap (and home) to call her own. Melody is affectionate and has good leash manners, but she would prefer to be the only dog in a household. However, this little cutie pie is all the dog you’ll ever need. Melody will spoil you with devoted adoration. Looking for a charming canine to keep you company? Ask for Melody ID# A869092.

Other adoptable pets are available at Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Tom and Annette Lantos Center for Compassion, 1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame. The shelter is open for adoptions weekdays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Potential adopters should arrive at least an hour before closing time to complete an adoption. For directions and information, call 650-340-7022 or visit www.phs-spca.org.