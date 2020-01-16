NOW PLAYING
Pet Of The Week: Nicholas

Hope Bidegainberry
January 16, 2020

Tiny tot Nicholas is a friendly and playful rabbit. He is the ideal pet for someone seeking a quiet animal companion. No barking or late night meowing from this neutered male adult rabbit. When meeting new people, Nicholas can at first be reticent, but he warms up quickly. Looking for a new sociable buddy? Ask for Nicholas ID# A872629.

Other adoptable pets are available at Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Tom and Annette Lantos Center for Compassion, 1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame. The shelter is open for adoptions weekdays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Potential adopters should arrive at least an hour before closing time to complete an adoption. For directions and information, call 650-340-7022 or visit www.phs-spca.org.

