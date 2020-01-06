NOW PLAYING
Pet Of The Week: Penny

Hope Bidegainberry
January 6, 2020

You know how irritating it is when you need a penny, but can never find one? Well, in the case of Penny the Brown Tabby, you’ll never have to worry about not having a penny when you need one. This spayed female five year old cat is loyal to the core. Penny starts off reticent, but once she feels comfortable, you’ll have a new best friend for life. She’s loving, attentive and steadfast…..what more could you possibly want in a feline soul mate? Penny loves humans, but dogs or other cats, not so much. And she would do best in an adult only home. Are you looking for some extra luck to grace your life in 2020? Then remember “find a penny, pick it up and all day long you’ll have good luck.” Stop by the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA for your very own lucky Penny. Ask for Penny ID# A862580.

Other adoptable pets are available at Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Tom and Annette Lantos Center for Compassion,1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame. The shelter is open for adoptions weekdays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.  Potential adopters should arrive at least an hour before closing time to complete an adoption. For directions and information, call 650-340-7022 or visitwww.phs-spca.org.

