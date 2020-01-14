NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT BlogKOIT PETSPets

Pets Of The Week: Faith & Joy

Hope Bidegainberry
January 14, 2020

Meet bonded pair Faith and Joy! Faith is 4 years old and Joy is 2 years old. Faith is the shyer of the two and will need some time to adjust, but once she is settled she would love to play “stick under the rug” with you! Joy is more outgoing and Faith’s protector. She warms up quickly and likes to play and be pet while giving off gentle purrs. These girls are looking for a quieter home with adults and possibly older children. If you need a little Faith and Joy in your life, these girls are the purrfect pair!

For more information CLICK HERE.

 

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Hayward Animal Shelter: Pansy

Pansy, also arrived at the shelter last June and would love to find a loving family and more space to hop around and explore. She’s also very social and can’t pass up an occasional treat of apple or banana...

Hayward Animal Shelter: Alyssa

Alyssa, a young white bunny, arrived at the shelter last June along with several other bunnies. She’s quite social and loves Timothy hay and greens. Alyssa is spayed and hoping to find a loving family soon...

Mendocino Crab Feast Festival 1/24 – 2/2

Take a weekend trip and head to Mendocino for the annual Crab Feast.  Consider getting away from it all and head to Fort Bragg for Barrel Tasting, Cioppino, All you can eat Crab!  There are so many fun events...

Upcoming Events

Tue 14

LumiNight Lantern Festival

December 1, 2019 - February 2, 2020
Pleasanton CA
United States
Feb 08

Hayward Animal Shelter: All Fur Love Pet Adoption

February 8 @ 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Hayward CA
United States
Feb 15

Whose Live Anyway?

February 15
San Jose CA
United States
Mar 24

Cirque Du Soleil AXEL

March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States
Apr 09

Celine Dion

April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT