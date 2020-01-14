Pets Of The Week: Faith & Joy

Meet bonded pair Faith and Joy! Faith is 4 years old and Joy is 2 years old. Faith is the shyer of the two and will need some time to adjust, but once she is settled she would love to play “stick under the rug” with you! Joy is more outgoing and Faith’s protector. She warms up quickly and likes to play and be pet while giving off gentle purrs. These girls are looking for a quieter home with adults and possibly older children. If you need a little Faith and Joy in your life, these girls are the purrfect pair!

