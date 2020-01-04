NOW PLAYING

Alex Trebeck has his Final Show Speech Prepared

Catagory: Famous Game Show Hosts Last Words… What is …Alex Trebeck’s Final Show!  “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek already knows what he’ll tell viewers on his final episode of the popular game show. “I’ve...

Goodbye Bay Area

Today is our last day at 96.5 KOIT and in the Bay Area. Exactly three years ago, on January 3rd, 2017 we started on the air doing mornings for the station. It’s been an amazing journey and we are so thankful that...

Irritating my kids can be so fun sometimes lol

I recently saw the trailer for the new Mulan movie coming out this year!!  It made me very excited to see it and started thinking about the original and the soundtrack.  One song my kids and I would sing when they were...

