Pittie Best Friends Had To Be Adopted Together

Hope Bidegainberry
February 24, 2020

Take a look at this adorable video below of these two Pit Bulls who met on the streets and never left each other s side at the shelter, they even shared a bed! They kept waiting for a family who wanted to adopt them both and that day finally came!

