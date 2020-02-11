Ramen!! Yummy!

Everybody in the family loves ramen! This soup is so easy and healthy to make. Susbstitute your own favorite ingredients, chicken, green onions, carrots and peas. It’s all delicious and warm in your tummy. Here’s a vegetarian friendly version.

Ingredients

14 oz of firm tofu

2 eggs

1 teaspoon Sesame oil

2 teaspoon Grated fresh ginger

5 cloves garlic, minced

4 oz fresh sliced mushrooms

1 teaspoon Brown sugar

4 cups organic chicken broth

1/2 cup low sodium soy sauce

1 teaspoon Chile garlic sauce

4 cups thinly sliced bok choy

8 oz ramen noodles

Limes for garnish

Preparation

Drain tofu and pat dry. Cut into 1″ cubes and set aside.

Scramble two eggs and fry until fully cooked. Cut into strips and set aside.

Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat. Add ginger and garlic and sauté for 1 minute. Add mushrooms and sauté for 2-3 minutes. Add broth, sugar, soy and chile garlic sauce. Cover and bring to a boil.

Add bok choy, tofu and egg and boil for 2 minutes or until bok choy is wilted.

Add noodles and cook covered until noodles are tender, about 5 minutes. Serve warm and garnish with lime wedges.