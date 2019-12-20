Recipe: Bacon Jalapeno Popper Wonton Cups

These are too good not to share! They went over HUGE in my house and are a great addition to your holiday feast.

Here is what you need:

INGREDIENTS

Cooking spray

12 wonton wrappers

4 oz cream cheese, softened

⅓ cup sour cream

4 fresh jalapeno peppers, seeded and diced

1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

4 slices cooked bacon, crumbled

They are super easy to make. Trust me, I burn EVERYTHING!

Preheat oven to 325F. Spray muffin pan with cooking spray and place one wonton wrapper in each muffin tin. Bake for 8 minutes until lightly golden. Meanwhile, stir together the remaining ingredients in a bowl, reserving some shredded cheese and bacon for garnish. Spoon filling into each wonton cup, sprinkle with reserved cheese and bacon, and bake for 10-15 minutes until cheese is melted and wonton cups are golden brown. Serve warm. It serves 12.

They are so good!

What’s your favorite recipe to share during the holidays? Leave me the recipe in the Facebook comments.

