Rescue Dogs In First-Ever American Rescue Dog Show

For rescue dogs, it is their day! The first ever dog show that does not judge a dog on their breed, but rather on their personality. The only requirement is that the dogs all be rescues. This dog show will be showcasing the dogs’ best traits out of 10 categories:

Best couch potato Best in fetching Best in kissing Best in listening Best in senior dog Best in snoring Best in special needs Best in talking Best in underbite Best in wiggle butt

The best top 10 dogs will face off for the ultimate title, Best in Rescue. The Petco Foundation is providing $75,000 in non-profit grants to the winners.

For more information CLICK HERE.