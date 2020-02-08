Running around lost and barefoot along the Chinese New Year Parade route

This actually happened to me! I missed my float and was running around looking for it. It’s a long story but I couldn’t get to the beginning of the route and I wasn’t sure which float number was passing me by. No one could help me! I tried talking to the parade escorts along the route and no one knew where my float was at that very moment and back in 1998 cell phones were scarce lol! Here’s my story lol! It ended up with us getting into the route and me ending up with some really smelly feet. YUCK!

