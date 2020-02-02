NOW PLAYING
San Francisco 49er’s Emotional Support Dog

Hope Bidegainberry
February 2, 2020

Meet the San Francisco 49er’s emotional support dog, Zoe. When Zoe was adopted in October 2018, she became the NFL’s first “specifically designated” emotional support animal. Take a look at the video below of her cuteness! She will be cheering on the 49er’s today at the Big Game! 

