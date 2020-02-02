Meet the San Francisco 49er’s emotional support dog, Zoe. When Zoe was adopted in October 2018, she became the NFL’s first “specifically designated” emotional support animal. Take a look at the video below of her cuteness! She will be cheering on the 49er’s today at the Big Game!
Contests
Upcoming Events
Sun 02
LumiNight Lantern Festival
December 1, 2019 - February 2, 2020
Pleasanton CA
United States
Sat 08
Hayward Animal Shelter: All Fur Love Pet Adoption
February 8 @ 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Hayward CA
United States
Sat 08
Kissing Booth
February 8 @ 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Hayward CA
United States
Sat 15
Whose Live Anyway?
February 15
San Jose CA
United States
Mar 01
Chinatown YMCA’s 42nd Annual CCHP Chinese New Year Run: Year of the Rat!
March 1
San Francisco CA
United States