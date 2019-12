Here at KOIT we recently received a gift of the most beautiful Christmas Music from the Inmates at San Quentin, under the direction of Father George Williams. Hear the story and the music of the Inmate Christmas Choir at San Quentin here. “O Come All Ye Faithful” starts at 9:15 if you want to go straight to the music.

You can purchase these songs on Itunes. Search for Christmas at San Quentin by George T. Williams. God Bless you and Merry Christmas.