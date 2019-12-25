Santa Signing To A Child

NOW PLAYING
Hope Bidegainberry
December 25, 2019

This 3 year old who struggles to communicate with speech and language and she has learned sign language to help her communicate went to see Santa. Take a look at the magical moment below of this Santa who asked her mom if the little girl could sign to see what she wanted for Christmas.  Her reaction is priceless! 

