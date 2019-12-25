Santa Signing To A Child

This 3 year old who struggles to communicate with speech and language and she has learned sign language to help her communicate went to see Santa. Take a look at the magical moment below of this Santa who asked her mom if the little girl could sign to see what she wanted for Christmas. Her reaction is priceless!
Contests
Upcoming Events
Wed 25
Cirque Du Soleil: Amaluna
November 3, 2019 - January 12, 2020
San Francisco CA
United States
Wed 25
“PigPen Theatre Co.’s The Tale of Despereaux: A New Musical”
November 21, 2019 - January 5, 2020
Berkeley CA
United States
Wed 25
‘Tis the Season for Science: Life on Ice
November 22, 2019 - January 5, 2020
San Francisco CA
United States
Wed 25
Six Flags Holiday In The Park
November 29, 2019 - January 5, 2020
Vallejo CA
United States
Sun 29
Straight No Chaser
December 29 @ 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States