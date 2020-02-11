NOW PLAYING
Science Confirms That Dogs Can Recognize Untrustworthy People

Hope Bidegainberry
February 11, 2020

Scientists confirm that dogs can recognize an untrustworthy person. Watch the video below and find out the top 4 reasons why you should always trust your dog!

Hope Bidegainberry

Pet Of The Week: Boris

Meet Boris! He is a sweet 9 year old gentleman loaded with personality. Although he’s a whopping 81lbs, our volunteers say he is a joy to take for a walk! This gentle giant will literally stop and smell the roses. Boris...

