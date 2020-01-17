NOW PLAYING
SF Zoo Has A New Koala And They Need Your Help To Name Him!

January 17, 2020

A naming contest for a koala at the San Francisco Zoo  aims to raise money for wildlife affected by the bushfires in Australia. A two-year-old koala recently made its debut at the zoo after coming from the Los Angeles Zoo following a recommendation from the Koala Species Survival Plan,

People who want to participate in the naming contest can donate any amount to the zoo, which will give all proceeds to the Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund.

Donations can be made online at the zoo’s websight.  The zoo is trying to raise as much money as possible for the emergency fund. The contest ends Jan. 31.

