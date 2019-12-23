Shelter Lets Their Animals Pick Out Gifts From Under The Tree Before Christmas

It was like seeing kids on Christmas morning after Santa has made his deliveries. All the gifts and items were a donation from the community as part of the annual Tree of Life program, meant to bring in pet food, supplies, and toys for the new year.

Five dogs and four cats got the opportunity to choose their own gifts from within the giant pile of goodies. Some of them grabbed the first toy they saw, while others took their time in sniffing around. There was even one dog who was so excited about being the center of attention that he didn’t play with his toy until after he got back to his kennel. The cats mostly enjoyed playing on the donated items. The best part was these animal ending up getting the best gift of all: a loving forever home!

Watch the video below!

