We are so proud of Katie Sowers, she will be the first female and openly gay coach at the Superbowl on February 2nd, 2020. Our San Francisco Forty Niners hired her as assistant offensive coach in 2017. Katie used to play in the Women’s Football Alliance. When she retired she joined the NFL in 2016 as a coach for the Atlanta Falcons training camp. Then she made her way to Santa Clara and the San Francisco Forty Niners. Way to go Katie & Go 9ers!!