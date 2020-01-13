NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT BlogDisney

Sleeping Beauty Proposal

Hope Bidegainberry
January 13, 2020

There are tons of elaborate marriage proposals on the Internet, but this one really stands out. Some guy had an illustrator draw himself and his girlfriend into the kissing scene of Sleeping Beauty, and arranged to have it shown in a theater.

The clip starts with a split screen and you see his girlfriend’s reaction when she notices Sleeping Beauty has dark hair, like hers. And after the kiss, it is the GUY’S FACE on the Prince’s body, and the Prince TOSSES an engagement ring into the air.

Then it goes to full screen IN the theater and you see the guy “catch” the engagement ring and get down on one knee. When his girlfriend says “yes” the movie starts playing again.

He even snuck friends and family into the theater without her knowing, and they applaud during the happy moment. There’s also a “just in case” trailer that shows some of the dwarfs from Snow White crying their eyes out if she had said no.

The final touch is when they’re outside and their names are on the marquee with a “congratulations.” The guy says the whole thing took six months to plan.

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

First Time At The Beach

Take a look at the video below of these dogs and puppies who see the Ocean for the first time! They are so excited! #TooCute

Kangaroo Cleans Kitty

Take a look at this adorable video below of these unusual friends who were rescued together! You can see this sweet interaction of the Kangaroo and kitty curled up in bed together! #TooCute

Upcoming Events

Mon 13

LumiNight Lantern Festival

December 1, 2019 - February 2, 2020
Pleasanton CA
United States
Feb 15

Whose Live Anyway?

February 15
San Jose CA
United States
Mar 24

Cirque Du Soleil AXEL

March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States
Apr 09

Celine Dion

April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 10

Celine Dion

April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT