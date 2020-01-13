NOW PLAYING
Slow Cooker Turkey Chili ~ Freska’s favorite

Teri King
January 13, 2020

Recently I had the girls over for movie night and made a gluten free Turkey Chili.  It was a hit, Freska keeps talking about it.  I’m flattered, but it’s really super easy.  I like using the slow cooker because dinner will be ready when I come home from work.  The slow cooker also gives you a chance to take the dog to the beach before you settle down to watch the big game. 

 

Turkey Chili

INGREDIENTS

1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
1 large onion chopped ( 2 cups )
1 lb. ground turkey dark meat

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

5 spicy Italian sausages (pork or turkey)

2 cloves garlic, minced
2 tbsp. tomato paste
1 (28-oz.) can chopped tomatoes
2 (15-oz.) can kidney beans, rinsed and drained  (use black beans if you prefer)

1 1/2 c. low-sodium chicken broth
2 tsp. chili powder
1 tsp. ground cumin
1 tsp. dried oregano

Shredded cheddar, for garnish
Chopped red onions, for garnish

Sour Cream for garnish

 

DIRECTIONS

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Add onion and cook until beginning to soften, about 4 minutes. Add ground turkey and sausage (remove sausage from casings & crumble) and cook,
stirring occasionally, until meat is golden (it doesn’t have to be completely
cooked through). Season with salt and pepper, then stir in garlic
and tomato paste and cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Transfer mixture to
a slow cooker.
1
To the slow cooker, add tomatoes, beans, chicken broth,
chili powder, cumin and oregano. Cook on low for 6 hours, until chili has
thickened. Check for seasoning and season with salt and pepper to taste.
2
Garnish with cheese, chopped red onion and sour cream if desired.

Hey it’s Teri King playing Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites for your workday weekdays 10am-3pm. Listen Here

