NOW PLAYING
Soldier with his dog outdoors on a sunny day with american flag on the background
96.5 KOIT BlogKOIT PETSPets

Soldier Saves Puppy

Hope Bidegainberry
February 18, 2020

Take a look at the video below of this soldier who saves a puppy and then realizes he cannot live without her! He fell in love and here is how he got her home!

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Pet Of The Week: Auggie

My name is Auggie! I am a sweet 11 year old tabby girl with the prettiest olive green eyes. I love getting cheek scratches and head rubs especially while sitting on your lap. I have been told I am something called a...

Upcoming Events

Mar 01

Chinatown YMCA’s 42nd Annual CCHP Chinese New Year Run: Year of the Rat!

March 1
San Francisco CA
United States
Mar 24

Cirque Du Soleil AXEL

March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States
Apr 09

Celine Dion

April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 10

Celine Dion

April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Apr 22

Lauren Daigle

April 22 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT