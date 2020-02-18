Soldier Saves Puppy

Take a look at the video below of this soldier who saves a puppy and then realizes he cannot live without her! He fell in love and here is how he got her home!
Contests
Upcoming Events
Mar 01
Chinatown YMCA’s 42nd Annual CCHP Chinese New Year Run: Year of the Rat!
March 1
San Francisco CA
United States
Mar 24
Cirque Du Soleil AXEL
March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States
Apr 09
Celine Dion
April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 10
Celine Dion
April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Apr 22
Lauren Daigle
April 22 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States