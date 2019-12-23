Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker spoiler FREE review

The big day has come and gone! Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker has hit the theaters and I was able to get a babysitter and enjoy it bright and early that morning. After the 30 agonizing minutes of commercials (UGH!) the bright yellow letters finally hit the screen, and the epic John Williams theme filled the room. This was the beginning of the end of the Skywalker era! Will I love it? Will all my favorite characters get what they deserve? I was excited and terrified. So, what did I think?

My overall thoughts are that they had a lot of story to tell and not a lot of time to do it. In the beginning especially, it felt a bit rushed to explain what was happening. Once that was out of the way though, the story slowed down a bit. Then we were able to enjoy the characters and the story a little more.

There are a lot of things in this movie that have never been shown or done before in a Star Wars movie. At times, even I was confused. However, I think that leaves a lot for the super fans to go and explore after the movie. I believe that JJ Abrams did all that he could to make this movie a satisfying ending to the Skywalker saga. Was it the BEST Star Wars movie ever? No. Was it the worst? No way.

The movie gives us all what we want and wraps everything up as best as any movie with such high expectations can. There was never a chance that this movie was going to be 100% accepted by everyone. But seeing the bad reviews for it are upsetting. If you’ve never seen a Star Wars movie, then yeah, this might not be something you like. This movie was for the fans and as a fan I was happy. I walked out of the theater excited to talk about it and satisfied with the ending.