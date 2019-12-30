NOW PLAYING
Starting the New Year with a good hike

Teri King
December 30, 2019

I don’t have a New Year’s resolution yet, but our tradition is to always start the New Year with a good hike.  Fresh Ocean air feels so good after all the rich foods we had over the holidays.  There are so many great trails and beaches to visit around the bay area.  Even a brisk walk along the Embarcadero in San Francsico fits the bill.   I love seeing all the families walking together, kids wearing their new sneakers.  What’s your New Year tradition?  Here’s a a healthy and joyful start to 2020 for both of us.  Happy New Year ~ Teri

 

Teri King

Hey it’s Teri King playing Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites for your workday weekdays 10am-3pm. Listen Here

