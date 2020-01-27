NOW PLAYING
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 27: Gianna Bryant and her father, former NBA player Kobe Bryant, attend the WNBA All-Star Game 2019 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on July 27, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Steph and Ayesha respond to Kobe’s passing

January 27, 2020

We are all still reeling from the tragic helicopter crash yesterday that took the life of Kobe Bryant and his 13 year old daughter Gianna.

The crash claimed 9 lives including John Altobelli.  John was the head baseball coach at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa. His wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa were also on board.  Christina Mauser also perished, she was a basketball coach at Harbor Day School in Newport Beach, where Kobe’s daughter attended school.   Sarah Chester and her middle school aged daughter Payton were on also on board. Payton was a teammate of Gianna Bryant’s.  The helicopter was piloted by Ara Zobayan, Bryant’s trusted private pilot.  As our world mourns this tragic loss, here are some thoughts from Stephen and Ayesha Curry via Instagram.

 

 

