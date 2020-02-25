NOW PLAYING
Stray Dog Shows Up On Couple’s Porch

Hope Bidegainberry
February 25, 2020

Take a look at this video below of this couple who finds the perfect dog on their porch! She was an injured Pit Bull and the couple at first was not sure what to do. They always told their grandkids to be careful around dogs they did not know, but it became clear they had nothing to worry about!

