Stray Dog Shows Up On Couple’s Porch

Take a look at this video below of this couple who finds the perfect dog on their porch! She was an injured Pit Bull and the couple at first was not sure what to do. They always told their grandkids to be careful around dogs they did not know, but it became clear they had nothing to worry about!
Contests
Upcoming Events
Mar 01
Chinatown YMCA’s 42nd Annual CCHP Chinese New Year Run: Year of the Rat!
March 1
San Francisco CA
United States
Mar 24
Cirque Du Soleil AXEL
March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States
Apr 09
Celine Dion
April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 10
Celine Dion
April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Apr 22
Lauren Daigle
April 22 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States