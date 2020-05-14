fbpx
NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT BlogBay AreaCoronavirusFeel GoodNorthern California NewsPetsSue Hall

29 Puppies Leave Santa Rosa to begin COVID 19 Training!

Sue Hall
May 14, 2020

Twenty-nine adorable 8-week-old puppies took off on private planes Tuesday to begin their journeys to become assistance dogs.

“With restrictions on commercial airlines, local pilots have volunteered to fly puppies to volunteer puppy raisers on the West Coast,” said Canine Companions in a statement.

The pups wearing doggie capes, were greeted by volunteer pilots at the Sonoma Jet Center in Santa Rosa. The puppies are on their way to meet their volunteer puppy raisers to begin important training.

Canine Companions provides service dogs, free of charge, to people with special needs.
“Disabilities don’t stop during pandemics and neither does the work at Canine Companions,” tweeted the Santa Rosa based non-profit.

The puppies will learn more than 40 commands that enhance independence including, how to turn on lights, pick up dropped keys, open a door and even assist with business transactions by transferring money, receipts, and packages!

The pilots say with today’s challenges, it’s nice to be able to contribute to a wonderful mission.

Sue Hall

Hey it’s Sue, listen to me weekends on 96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA: Jax

The best antidote for any sheltering-in-place blues is an animal companion, especially a sixty-pound Bulldog/Boxer mix named Jax. This four-year-old lovebug has been our Pet of the Week before, but he’s still waiting...

Cat Saves His Owner’s Lives

There are plenty of stories about heroic animals like dogs. However, cats can also be heroic. This one heroic feline was adopted two and a half years ago. Things were looking up for this loving cat who got his forever...

Contests

96.5 KOIT’s $1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Pet Shop Boys and New Order
Click here to enter
Lindsey Stirling
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Wed 27

Journey with The Pretenders

May 27 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Sat 30

Journey with The Pretenders

May 30 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 06

Alanis Morissette

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Jun 06

Halsey

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 10

Daryl Hall and John Oates

June 10
Mountain View CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT