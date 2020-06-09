fbpx
Alameda County will open a drive-in movie theater!

Sue Hall
June 9, 2020

The Alameda County Fair may be canceled this year, but a new pop-up event will take its place: a drive-in movie theater.

Alameda County Fairgrounds staff made the announcement on Instagram on Sunday. A new movie will be shown every Friday and Saturday from June 12 through Aug. 1, and each ticket holder will receive general admission to next year’s fair. Tickets are charged per car and will cost $25 in advance or $30 when purchased at the event. The series will begin with “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” on June 12. “Goonies” is scheduled for the next day, June 13, though tickets have already SOLD OUT! “Jurassic Park” and “Grease” will round out June’s programming, though the organizers have yet to announce the titles that will be shown for the rest of the summer. There will be no showing on July 4.

