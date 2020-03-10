NOW PLAYING
All these “events” are happening this week:

Sue Hall
March 10, 2020

Time Change “Spring” forward (Last Saturday)

 

Full “Super”Moon (Monday night)

 

Friday the 13th!

 

EMBRACE IT! Because that explains everything!

 

 

 

