Are you having intense, vivid dreams?

I am! Really intense and vivid full of imagery and people out of the blue. Sometimes several times a night. Sometimes very disturbing! And I am remembering them for days! Turns out sheltering in place and sleep patterns around the #CoronaVirus are creating these sub conscience dramas! There was a recent study of 600 people by National Geographic that concludes we normally use REM sleep to handle emotions. I often wake up feeling like my body has been through a work out! (I wish). So, if this is you too, it’s normal. I may write them down for a future blog!