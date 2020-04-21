fbpx
Are you having intense, vivid dreams?

Sue Hall
April 21, 2020

I am!  Really intense and vivid full of imagery and people out of the blue. Sometimes several times a night. Sometimes very disturbing!  And I am remembering them  for days! Turns out sheltering in place and sleep patterns around the #CoronaVirus  are creating these sub conscience dramas! There was a recent study of 600 people by National Geographic that concludes we normally use REM sleep to handle emotions. I often wake up feeling like my body has been through a work out! (I wish). So, if this is you too, it’s normal. I may write them down for a future blog!

Sue Hall

Hey it’s Sue, listen to me weekends on 96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

