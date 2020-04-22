fbpx
Are you missing your grandchildren during Shelter In Place?

Sue Hall
April 22, 2020

YES! Of course. Look at that 7 month old face! Can’t stand it! We’ve been face timing, but it’s not the same as a real hug and snuggle. And to hear the giggles! Priceless. At this age every day is something new. Soon crawling. I have 3 other grand kids too! 3 weeks old. (can’t hold him yet) 7 and 3 (In Santa Rosa). All sheltering in place.

However,  consider what my daughter-in-law said to me yesterday… “When this is all over, you can have them for a month”!!! Hahaha, had to laugh. But I’ll take ’em! How are you coping?

