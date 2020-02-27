NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT BlogBay AreaFeel GoodFoodNorthern California NewsSue Hall

BREAKING NEWS: It’s All About BACON!

Sue Hall
February 27, 2020

Whether you enjoy bacon with eggs for breakfast, on top of a burger at lunch, or even sprinkled over your salad, usually when one eats bacon, they eat it with something else. Dunkin’ Donuts has decided to cut to the chase.  On Wednesday, the coffee chain added “Snackin’ Bacon” to its menu — and it looks exactly like what you’d expect.Each order of Snackin’ Bacon comes with eight half slices of bacon that have been glazed and dusted with black pepper for a sweet and spicy kick in every bite.While this snack may seem like a big win for keto or low-carb diet fans, you’d be better off cooking up your own sugar-free bacon at home. Each serving of Snackin’ Bacon clocks in at 190 calories, with 12 grams of fat, 10 grams of carbs and 9 grams of sugar. To me…it’s just a Little Bag O Bacon. I’m all in! Extra crispy!

Sue Hall

Hey it’s Sue, listen to me weekends on 96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Pet Of The Week: Gloria

Do not let Gloria s RBF fool you. She is actually a sweetheart. This one year old long haired Brown Tabby may have an intense stare, but she is really just trying to convince people to fall under her spell and adopt her...

Hotel Lets Guests Foster Dogs During Their Stay

Sometimes traveling and staying at hotels can become lonely. One hotel in Mississippi has been operating a program called Fostering Hope. Running since October 2018, it brings shelter dogs to the hotel’s lobby and...

Upcoming Events

Mar 01

Chinatown YMCA’s 42nd Annual CCHP Chinese New Year Run: Year of the Rat!

March 1
San Francisco CA
United States
Mar 05

Hayward Animal Shelter: Dine & Donate

March 5 @ 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Hayward CA
United States
Mar 24

Cirque Du Soleil AXEL

March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States
Apr 09

Celine Dion

April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 10

Celine Dion

April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT