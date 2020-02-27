BREAKING NEWS: It’s All About BACON!

Whether you enjoy bacon with eggs for breakfast, on top of a burger at lunch, or even sprinkled over your salad, usually when one eats bacon, they eat it with something else. Dunkin’ Donuts has decided to cut to the chase. On Wednesday, the coffee chain added “Snackin’ Bacon” to its menu — and it looks exactly like what you’d expect.Each order of Snackin’ Bacon comes with eight half slices of bacon that have been glazed and dusted with black pepper for a sweet and spicy kick in every bite.While this snack may seem like a big win for keto or low-carb diet fans, you’d be better off cooking up your own sugar-free bacon at home. Each serving of Snackin’ Bacon clocks in at 190 calories, with 12 grams of fat, 10 grams of carbs and 9 grams of sugar. To me…it’s just a Little Bag O Bacon. I’m all in! Extra crispy!
