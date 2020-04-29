fbpx
Class of 2020, no graduation ceremony? No problem!

Sue Hall
April 29, 2020

The class of 2020 will not be able to experience the pomp and circumstance of a traditional graduation ceremony, so Facebook wants to help. Facebook and Instagram announced plans to celebrate this year’s graduating class with a streaming event on May 15, featuring Oprah Winfrey as the commencement speaker.

The “#Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020” broadcast will also include messages from Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X and Simone Biles, among others.

Miley Cyrus is also slated to perform her song “The Climb” during the virtual graduation.

Facebook also announced a week’s worth of graduation- related programming leading up to its May 15 event, including spotlights on traditional senior experiences such as superlatives and skip day on Instagram and new stickers and themes for Facebook and Instagram stories.

