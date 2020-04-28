Coronavirus talk is so depressing, we need some good Lab results!

Meet my chocolate LAB! Miss “Missy” Maple. She’s 3 years old. She lays at my feet all day in my home office! She can’t quite figure out what’s going on! She is LOVING our shelter-in-Place because she gets about 4 or 5 walks a day out of it! And there’s always someone home to give her treats! #FeelGood
