Costco adds new guidelines today!

Sue Hall
May 4, 2020

Costco has announced new guidelines for its stores and is requiring all customers—age 3 and older—to wear masks before entering stores beginning today, May 4. Stores are also limiting fresh meat purchases (beef, pork and poultry products) to a total of three items per member.

Costco cut back its open hours last month, but starting May 4, most locations are returning to regular operating hours. Also effective today, Costco warehouses will open 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Monday through Friday for members ages 60 and older, and people with disabilities.

Last month, Costco began allowing only two people to enter the warehouse with each membership card. This is still the case.

