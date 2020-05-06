Disney decides to re-open at least one theme park.

“Our businesses have been hugely impacted,” Bob Chapeck Disney’s new chief executive, told analysts on a conference call, noting that theme park employees had been furloughed (an analyst-estimated 100,000 of them) and executives have taken steep pay cuts. “We’re doing everything we can to mitigate the impact of the cash burn.”

Mr. Chapek declined to say when Walt Disney World in Florida or Disneyland in California might reopen. (They closed in mid-March.) What about production on large-scale movies? When might shooting resume? “No projections,” he said.