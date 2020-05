Walt Disney World presented a plan for a phased reopening of its parks after shuttering for months during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company proposed reopening Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom Park on July 11, 2020, and reopening Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15, 2020. Is this a good thing? Too soon? Who wants to go to central FLA. in July-Aug-Sept? Heat + humidity + Mask= UGH!!