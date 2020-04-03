Doggie Diversion! Have some fun with Fido for a Great Cause!

Guide Dogs for the Blind (GDB) is offering a fun contest to brighten social media newsfeeds everywhere with photos of adorable dogs, through its annual Puparazzi photo contest. The contest offers five photo entry categories, including a Pet Pooches category for the public to submit photos of dogs of any breed. The other categories include GDB guide dog puppies, working GDB guide dogs, GDB breeder dogs, and GDB career change dogs.

The contest website will be open for submissions and voting will start on Thursday, April 2, at 8 a.m. PST. Voting runs through Thursday, April 16 at 9 p.m. PST. Entrants are asked to submit the highest resolution images available. Horizontal images are preferred. Photo entries are free, and votes cost $1 each, with all proceeds going to Guide Dogs for the Blind’s life-saving mission of providing highly qualified guide dogs free of charge to serve and empower individuals who are blind or visually impaired.

All submissions must include the name of the dog(s) and of any human in the photo, as well as a brief description. Photos will not be approved if they feature dogs from other service dog organizations. Each category winner will receive 10 copies of the Guide Dogs for the Blind Puparazzi Photo Calendar, which features dogs in the GDB program. The overall winning vote-getter will also receive a $100 gift certificate.

WHEN:

April 2 – 16, 2020

WHERE:

https://www.guidedogs.com/puparazzi​

Have some fun for a great cause!