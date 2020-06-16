fbpx
Feel Good

Sue Hall’s Banana Bread

Sue Hall
June 16, 2020

Don’t throw away those over-ripe bananas!!  Enjoy my special Banana Bread!         

Pre-heat oven to 350

1 1/2 cups flour

1 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

2/3 cups brown sugar

3/4 stick butter softened

2/3 teaspoon lemon zest

beat together 2 large eggs

add 2-3 mushed bananas

Mix all together until fairly creamy…some banana lumps are ok!

OPTIONAL: I add 1 cup walnuts and 1 cup raisins or dried cranberries

Grease a loaf pan.

Bake for approx 1 hour. (If you like your bread more moist check it a 50 minutes using a tooth pic)

ENJOY with coffee or tea!

