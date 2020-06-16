Sue Hall’s Banana Bread

Don’t throw away those over-ripe bananas!! Enjoy my special Banana Bread!
Pre-heat oven to 350
1 1/2 cups flour
1 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
2/3 cups brown sugar
3/4 stick butter softened
2/3 teaspoon lemon zest
beat together 2 large eggs
add 2-3 mushed bananas
Mix all together until fairly creamy…some banana lumps are ok!
OPTIONAL: I add 1 cup walnuts and 1 cup raisins or dried cranberries
Grease a loaf pan.
Bake for approx 1 hour. (If you like your bread more moist check it a 50 minutes using a tooth pic)
ENJOY with coffee or tea!