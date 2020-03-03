Fly to Hawaii for LESS that $200 ROUND TRIP!!

Spring break is coming up and if you’re thinking you need to get away somewhere warm, flights to Hawaii are looking really good right now.

Alaska Airlines is offering cheap one-way airfares between the Bay Area and Hawaii now through Thursday, March 5 only – so you’ll have to act fast!

The sale applies to travel Tuesdays and Wednesdays between April 21 and May 5.

The lowest price of the sale – $99 – applies to basic economy coach seats called “Saver” fares. These tickets come with restrictions on booking, refunds, changes, and seat selections.

You can snap up regular economy seats that are a notch above the “Saver” fares with fewer restrictions starting at $129 each way.

We looked up a flight part of the sale and found a few options. One includes a flight leaving SFO the last week of April and returning the first week in May for $200 roundtrip.

Another option is an April 22 departure from Oakland International to Kahului/Maui, and a returning date 7 days later for $200 roundtrip.

Flights from San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, and Los Angeles are all involved in the promotion.