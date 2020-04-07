Fun idea: “Glamping” while sheltering in place!

OK maybe you don’t own an RV, but what about a tent? Or even pillows for a fort inside! We made pillow forts and blanket tents as kids and had a blast! We were even allowed to eat inside them and set up the TV! Now kids have i-pads and phones for movies. Maybe some home school projects in there too!! Just an idea to keep your sanity while sheltered with the kids!
Contests
Upcoming Events
Thu 09
Celine Dion
April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Fri 10
Celine Dion
April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Thu 23
Big Bang: Party After Dark
April 23 @ 8:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
May 05
Michael Bublé
May 5 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
May 27
Journey with The Pretenders
May 27 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States